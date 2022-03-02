Jordan Morgan murder suspect enters not guilty plea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of murdering the daughter of a former state lawmaker appeared in court Wednesday, entering a not guilty plea on six felony charges.

Shannon Gilday is charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

During his arraignment, Gilday was assigned a public defender with no bond. He will remain in the Madison County Detention Center until a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.

Police say Gilday is responsible for the deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion, where attorney Jordan Morgan was fatally shot in her bed around 4 a.m. February 22.

Gilday was arrested Monday after Sheriff's deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on I-75. It took nearly a week for officials to locate Gilday.

Court documents reveal that Gilday is accused of climbing scaffolding to enter the Morgan residence through a window on the second floor, exchanging gun fire and then escaping.

