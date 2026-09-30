WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Crews are now responding to a bourbon warehouse fire at Glenns Creek Distilling in Frankfort, the former site of the Old Crow Distillery.

"I don't know how to write this so I'll just say that we are all ok, but lost several buildings. I wanted to make sure you heard it here first," the distillery wrote in a social media post.

According to crews on scene, the fire is now contained.

Crews responding to large warehouse fire on grounds of Glenns Creek Distilling

They confirmed that they have lost several buildings in the fire, and multiple agencies have responded to fight the blaze.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.