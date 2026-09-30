Montgomery County school placed on lockdown after alert system activated during classroom incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — McNabb Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after school staff activated the Centegix alert system. The district said it happened after an isolated situation between students in a classroom.

According to the district, emergency responders from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Mt. Sterling Police Department, Montgomery County Fire/EMS, and district law enforcement officers responded, and were on site within minutes.

The distrcit said the incident was quickly contained and addressed by school staff and school resource officers.

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