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Montgomery County school placed on lockdown after alert system activated during classroom incident

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN 10
Photo by: LEX 18
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN 10
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN 10
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — McNabb Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after school staff activated the Centegix alert system. The district said it happened after an isolated situation between students in a classroom.

According to the district, emergency responders from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Mt. Sterling Police Department, Montgomery County Fire/EMS, and district law enforcement officers responded, and were on site within minutes.

The distrcit said the incident was quickly contained and addressed by school staff and school resource officers.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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