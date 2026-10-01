Deputies warn about text scam claiming victim's house is up for auction

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is warning about a recent scam reported to its department. Deputies said on Wednesday that someone reported a text scam claiming the victim's house would be up for auction.

Deputies said the house was paid off, the taxes were paid, and there's no pending civil or criminal litigation against the owner.

The department is reminding people to be aware of scams like this. Investigators say not to click on links in these types of messages. Scammers may also try to get you to answer the phone. Deputies say you should never give out your personal information and report the scam.