Shell asks for loosened diesel fuel restrictions to help Kentucky farmers with fall harvest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky farmers could see relief from high fuel costs for the fall harvest season. Thursday, Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said he has called for loosened restrictions on dyed diesel.

Shell said dyed diesel and regular diesel are essentially the same fuel but are taxed differently. In a press release, he said dyed diesel fuel is a tax-exempt fuel typically used in tractors, combines, and other off-road agricultural equipment. State law does not allow its use on public roads

“Record diesel prices are cutting deep into already-tight farm margins at the worst possible time. Farmers are in the middle of harvest and need relief now,” Commissioner Shell said. “This is a temporary, commonsense step that can make an immediate difference for Kentucky producers when we need it most.”

The commissioner and Attorney General have asked Governor Andy Beshear to temporarily suspend restrictions on dyed diesel for the rest of the harvest season. They hope the exemption will allow farm vehicles to use the fuel on public roads while harvesting and transporting agricultural products.

You can read Commissioner Shell's full letter here.