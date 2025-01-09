Dispatch audio with judge executive reveals details on deadly Laurel County shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained dispatch audio, through an open records request, of a phone call between Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield and an officer on Dec. 24. It provided additional information regarding the deadly shooting of Doug Harless by the London Police Department on Dec. 23.

Westerfield is heard asking the officer, who is referred to as Officer Jared Hale, where his stolen property may be located after the arrest of Hobert Buttery in connection to the theft on Westerfield's property. When talking about Buttery, Westerfield stated, "so he's facing 10 years and I'll see if I can't make that stick."

Officer Hale then told Westerfield that officers tried to "push" Buttery to say he had entered Westerfield's building to obtain an opportunity "as far as restitution of your stuff."

Westerfield added that he believed a homeless person, who was staying on his property, may have also stolen some of his property. Further, Westerfield told the officer he would like to have him arrested and, if that doesn't occur, he continues to say he "might do something unethical."

Hale then told Westerfield that he is going "to work his guts out on this case."

LEX 18 provided a timeline of events that lead up to the shooting that killed Doug Harless on Vanzant Road.

