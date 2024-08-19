Domestic violence advocate responds to Elizabethtown shooting

(LEX 18) — In light of the fatal shooting in Hardin County on Monday, domestic violence advocates across the state have come together for support.

“I didn't meet this specific victim, but I meet 'her' every day,” said Darlene Thomas, executive director of Greenhouse17, a domestic violence advocacy agency serving 17 counties.

The news of an alleged domestic violence-fueled shooting devastated the advocacy community.

“If you've done this work long enough, you understand the loss because you've lost people that you've served,” said Thomas.

According to court records, Erica Riley had filed an emergency protective order against Christopher Elder on August 8. The two were due in court for a hearing on Monday.

According to Kentucky’s domestic violence coalition, ZeroV, outreach advocates were present at the time of the hearing, supporting and assisting multiple victims of intimate partner violence.

Yet, once Riley left the courthouse, police say she and two others were shot by Elder.

“We have to wrap them in support the best we can, and there are still, unfortunately, no guarantees,” said Thomas.

In the aftermath, Thomas says advocates across the state are wrapping their arms around Elizabethtown’s DV advocates and offering support.

“Elizabethtown is gonna need its community and state to wrap around them as they grieve through another loss, another domestic violence loss,” said Thomas.

ZeroV’s member programs are available to support those experiencing intimate partner violence. Hotline and contact information for all of the member programs is available here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7 at 800-799-7233.