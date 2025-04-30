Family recovering after surviving head-on crash

A head-on collisionthat took the life of 17-year-oldMatthew Perrine, a student at Frederick Douglass High School, also seriously injured a woman and her twin 6-year-old girls. The woman's son and his girlfriend were also in the car.

"It's the most terrifying call I've ever got, it's a call you never want to get," said William Chaney, whose family was in the accident. "I'm just trying to hold it together for my girls because momma is hurt and I gotta stay strong for them."

His wife, Samantha, broke everything on her left side from her shoulder to her toes. Their daughter Layla had to have part of her intestines removed and broke her back. Shayla, their other daughter, bit through her tongue and broke her arm.

They have a difficult road ahead - they need help. They have have aGoFundMe.

"Anything that anybody can do to help us would be greatly appreciated," said Chaney. "I'm not the type of person to really ask for help but I know the situation I'm in."

Chaney told LEX18 he understands he is blessed; he can hold his family in his arms.

"I'm just glad that they're still here, I'm very sad for the other family, and it's bothered me just as much if not more that they lost a loved one," said Chaney.

