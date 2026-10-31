Fascinators, feathers and flair: Breeders’ Cup fans bring their fashion A-game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The horses aren’t the only ones dressed to impress at the Breeders’ Cup.

From fascinators and feathers to gloves, vintage finds and custom-made outfits, racegoers brought plenty of style to the track. And while some of the looks may feel familiar to Kentucky Derby fans, Breeders’ Cup fashion has a personality all its own.

Some fans went vintage.

One woman showed off a piece she said had previously been worn to England’s Royal Ascot.

“I love something that has character to it,” she said.

Others took an even more personal approach by designing their own outfits.

“My hat I designed myself,” one racegoer said. “The dress I designed myself. I had my seamstress make it for me.”

Another woman said she designed her skirt and top and even made her own hat.

Accessories were also a major part of the looks, with gloves providing both a little warmth and a finishing touch.

“I do like gloves, especially with the race attire, because they add that finishing touch to any look,” one woman said.

And, of course, this is horse country.

One racegoer wore a dress she spotted on TikTok and immediately knew she had to have for the Breeders’ Cup. Others took the equine theme even further, coordinating outfits that looked ready for a trip to the winner’s circle.

But looking good doesn’t necessarily have to come with a designer price tag.

One man jokingly shared the secret behind his race-day footwear: a $6 pair of women’s capris from Walmart.

“Fashion, you know, it can hurt sometimes,” he joked.

For many fans, that sense of fun is exactly the point.

“We’re here to bring smiles. We’re here to make everybody happy,” one racegoer said. “We’re here to have a good time and enjoy the environment.”

Whether carefully coordinated, completely custom or simply designed to get a laugh, the fashion at the Breeders’ Cup proved to be the perfect mix of serious style and not-so-serious fun.

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