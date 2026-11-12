Fatal two-vehicle crash closes road in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Scott County Thursday morning.

The Scott County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened in the area of Long Lick Road and Skinnersburg Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office described the crash as a “severe collision” and said the roadway is closed while deputies work at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office is conducting an accident reconstruction as part of the investigation.

Officials said drivers should expect the road to remain closed for approximately two to three hours and are asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died or additional information about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.