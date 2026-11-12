Lexington's Toys for Tots aims to serve even more children this year as need grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As kids make their Christmas wish lists to send off to Santa, Lexington's chapter of the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is working to make sure those wishes come true — especially for families who can't count on it.

The program collects brand-new toys for kids of all ages every year, with organizers saying the need is greater than ever this holiday season.

"The program is intended to reach families in need. It's tough times this year. And any way we can support, we'd love to help," said Lexington Toys for Tots Coordinator Mattea Clark.

Last year, Lexington's chapter of the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program distributed more than 16,000 toys, meaning thousands of kids got to open a present on Christmas morning.

Toys for Tots says it served about 7,000 kids in the area last year, and it hopes to serve even more this year. To reach that goal, the program is expanding into Bourbon County, as well as continuing to serve Fayette, Franklin and Jessamine counties.

"It's making sure every kid gets a toy, right? Um, making sure that no kids left behind, and that's kind of also the Marine Corps motto is no Marine Left Behind too," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Zachary Buchholz.

But Santa's work doesn't get done without his elves. Toys for Tots is looking for volunteers and toy donations, with the greatest need right now for toys for children ages 0 to 4 and 13 and up.

"Helping out each year is a great feeling. Helped out in different areas of Cleveland, Ohio, Washington D.C., Texas, just trying to build that program up every year to make sure we reach as many children as possible," said Buchholz.

Organizers say the biggest push for volunteers is coming in December, when the community's efforts come together.

"Our big push is for December 17th, 18th, and 19th. We need volunteers to help hand out toys and do preparation here in the warehouse, and registering families. I think that's the biggest way to be able to see the efforts of the community gathering together to donate toys to see the families and see the smiles of the children in our community and see the impact that we make," said Clark.

The goal is simple: making sure every kid finds a gift under the tree.

If you'd like to request a toy or volunteer, click here: Home - Toys for Tots

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