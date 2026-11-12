Potential human remains found beneath bathtub, in crawlspace of Paintsville home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police are investigating after potential human remains were discovered during renovations at a Paintsville home.

According to the Paintsville Police Department, officers were called to a residence on Main Street around 6:56 p.m. Wednesday after homeowners remodeling the property found what appeared to be potential human remains beneath a bathtub.

Officers and investigators responded to the home along with members of the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

Police said investigators found potential human skeletal remains and a dress beneath the bathtub. Additional potential human remains were later discovered in a crawlspace beneath the residence.

Police have not released information about the identity of the remains or how long they may have been at the property.

The case remains under active investigation. Paintsville police said additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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