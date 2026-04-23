Father of suspect in fatal Frankfort hit and run says son 'feels remorse'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 25-year-old man appeared in Franklin County District Court facing manslaughter and other charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 52-year-old woman on Monday night.

Tyler Couch is charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and falsely reporting an accident/failure to render aid.

Police said Tyler Couch hit Carey Covington with his car as she walked on an access road. Tyler Couch then drove off without calling 911 and tried to blame the crash on another driver.

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"He was scared, that's pretty much all I can say," said Couch's father, Daryl Couch. "He feels remorse for what he has done."

Covington's family has described her as a mother and grandmother who always helped others.

"Carey was a wonderful mother and a loving grandmother to her granddaughters. She always tried to help, no matter who it was, and had a huge heart. Her kindness touched everyone around her, and her absence leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew her," Covington's family said.

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A judge entered a not guilty plea on Tyler Couch's behalf and raised his bond to $1 million. Another hearing is set for next week.

Court records show Tyler Couch has a history of traffic offenses, including driving under the influence.

Tyler Couch's father, Daryl Couch, spoke after court and said he was surprised by the bond increase.

"He pretty much isn't a bad person. He has come a long way. He's young, he's got a heart and he works every day," Daryl Couch said.