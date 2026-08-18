GoFundMe raising funds to help 4-year-old recover from weekend Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fundraiser has been created for a 4-year-old injured in Saturday's mass shooting at Charles Young Park in Lexington.

According to organizers, the GoFundMe campaign will help Khyser's family with medical expenses during his recovery. They say he will have to learn how to walk again after being shot in the leg.

Covering Kentucky Teen killed, 4 injured in shooting at East End Day event Kayleigh Randle

Khyser was one of 4 people injured in the shooting. Di'zhon Robertson, 16, was killed.

Jametrius Griffin, 18, was arrested for the shooting and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday. Griffin is expected back in court on Wednesday, September 2.

Organizers of the GoFundMe say no child should ever have to experience what Khyser is going through. They say he has shown strength and courage during his recovery. If you would like to donate to the campaign you can click here.