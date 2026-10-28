Haunted Trail of Chaos brings screams and scares to London for fifth season

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you hear screaming in the woods in London, don’t worry. That’s kind of the point.

The Haunted Trail of Chaos is celebrating its fifth season, giving thrill-seekers nearly 30 minutes of scares as they make their way through the attraction.

For owners James and Amanda Longmire, the haunted trail started with a family tradition.

“We lived in Louisville and we always set up the yards, you know, little scary stations and stuff for the kids,” James Longmire said. “And they basically just begged me to try and open one up.”

WLEX James Longmire

That idea eventually turned into the Haunted Trail of Chaos.

“I started looking at the ground and do some groundwork and just went from there,” Longmire said.

Now, what started as a family idea has grown into an attraction designed to keep visitors on edge from beginning to end.

“You’re gonna have something around every corner,” Longmire said. “You’re not gonna get a break. So just be prepared.”

One of those scares comes from Snaggle, a character visitors encounter along the trail, swinging and waiting to catch unsuspecting guests off guard.

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For Longmire, hearing visitors react is one of the best parts of running the attraction.

“Hearing the screams, you know, the work paid off,” he said.

Putting those scares together takes a team. Cast and crew travel from across Kentucky and even Tennessee to help bring the Haunted Trail of Chaos to life, all for a shared love of Halloween and scaring the people brave enough to walk through.

Admission to the Haunted Trail of Chaos is $17 cash.

Hours and days can be found on their Facebook: (8) Facebook

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