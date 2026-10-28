Fayette County Public Schools asks community to help shape the search for its next superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Public Schools is giving the community until Nov. 30 to weigh in on what it wants to see in the district's next superintendent.

People can share their input through listening sessions or an online survey.

"The community has an opportunity to complete the survey, um, that has very specific questions about what qualities you want to see in the next superintendent, and also, uh, the community is able to host input sessions," Tracy Bruno, chief of staff and interim assistant superintendent, said.

As the district continues its search for its next leader, community input will also be part of the process.

"All of that will be synthesized and given to the screening committee and the board of education as they build a profile for the next superintendent as well as screen candidates," Bruno said.

From there, the screening committee will help narrow the field, eventually recommending three to five applicants for the board to consider. The district's timeline has that process continuing into the spring.

That long-term vision also includes the district's financial health.

"What I look forward to for our school district is having a, a leader in place who can navigate Fayette County Public schools not just in the current context but in the future.

What does Fayette County Public schools look like in 2036? Um, that's where we need to be thinking about and that's where we need to be working towards," Dr. Bill Bradford, interim superintendent, said.

"Our goal is to be able to lead our school board towards the reinstatement of a 6% contingency, if not higher, and that's going to take some strategic leadership. It's gonna take a long term vision and the ability to be able to take a, a plan and be able to determine what needs to happen over time in order to accomplish our goals," Bradford said.

Bradford is also inviting families to share what they think is working now and what they'd like to see moving forward. The deadline for survey feedback is Nov. 30.

To participate in the survey, click here.

If you would like to host a listening session, click here.

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