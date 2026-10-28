Kentucky high school student helps organize and moderate the 6th Congressional District debate

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — At 16, Lincoln Wilburn is used to playing baseball and football. But he recently took on a different role; moderating a political debate in Estill County.

Wilburn is part of the Y Club's government program. He says students spent months preparing questions and inviting candidates to make sure young voices are heard.

"There's a little nervousness, but I feel like if you're not nervous, you're not excited," Wilburn said.

"We have our opinions, and we have our beliefs, and we just want older people and politicians to realize that the youth do matter too," Wilburn said.

In the race for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, Zach Dembo and Ralph Alvarado laid out different priorities. Dembo focused on Medicaid, the American Dream and local control of data centers. Alvarado emphasized lower taxes and cutting government abuse.

The candidates also clashed over education.

"In the richest country in the world, if we are not valuing education… these students I still remember today, they are going to fall through the cracks," Dembo said.

"This is more of a state issue, not a federal issue… When it comes funding, teacher pay, it goes to the state, not federal," Alvarado said.

The two also challenged each other over campaign ads and claims involving the Epstein files and presidential pardons.

"The victims of Jeffrey Epstein deserve justice and their files need to be released," Dembo said.

"When those pardons were issued, I denounced them at the time. We called for an FBI investigation. I thought they were a complete disgrace, is what they were," Alvarado said.

A U.S. Senate debate was also planned, with Charles Booker appearing in person and Barr participating virtually. But time constraints meant the public only heard from Booker.

For Wilburn, the night was about more than the candidates. He wants young people in Estill County to know they have a place in politics.

"I have wanted to go into politics for a really long time, and I hope that is where my future takes me," Wilburn said.