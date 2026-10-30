Heading to Breeders’ Cup? What to know about parking, shuttles and tickets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tens of thousands of racing fans are expected at Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, and organizers are reminding visitors to plan ahead, especially when it comes to parking.

The 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

Attendance is capped at 43,000 people each day. Saturday is sold out, while Breeders’ Cup says a limited number of general admission tickets remain for Friday.

Driving to Keeneland? You need a parking pass

Anyone planning to drive a personal vehicle to Keeneland must have a prepaid parking pass.

Fans without a prepaid parking pass have other options, including rideshare services and Breeders’ Cup shuttle service.

Shuttles will operate from:



Blue Grass Airport Park and Ride

Downtown Lexington at West Short Street and North Upper Street

Organizers say the shuttles will depart every 20 minutes.

More information about transportation and parking is available through Breeders’ Cup transportation information.

Limited Friday tickets can be found on the Breeders’ Cup ticket website.

Safety measures in place for horses

Breeders’ Cup also outlined several racing safety and integrity measures that will be in place during the championships.

This is the fourth Breeders’ Cup held under the full jurisdiction of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, or HISA.

According to Breeders’ Cup, horses competing this weekend are subject to several layers of veterinary oversight and testing, including out-of-competition drug testing, pre-race testing and post-race testing.

Each runner is also subject to on-site veterinary exams and mandatory jog-up examinations before entering a racing surface at Keeneland. Veterinarians will monitor horses during training, in the paddock and during warmups on race day.

Additional diagnostic testing, including PET scans and MRIs, is available through nearby equine hospitals if needed.

Breeders’ Cup said mandatory 24-hour surveillance will also be in place for every horse competing in the championships.

Keeneland's dirt and turf surfaces are monitored with assistance from the University of Kentucky's Racing Surface Testing Laboratory, with moisture readings and surface-depth measurements used to guide track maintenance.

Fans can learn more about the protocols through Breeders’ Cup safety information.

The two-day Breeders’ Cup features 14 Grade 1 championship races and more than $34 million in purses and awards.

Quick guide

Dates: Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31

Location: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington

Attendance cap: 43,000 per day

Saturday tickets: Sold out

Friday tickets: Limited general admission remains

Parking: Prepaid parking pass required for personal vehicles

Shuttles: Blue Grass Airport Park and Ride and downtown Lexington

Shuttle frequency: Every 20 minutes

TV: NBC Sports and FanDuel TV

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