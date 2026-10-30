Kentucky Educational Television announces death of executive director, CEO Shae Hopkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Shae Hopkins, executive director and CEO of Kentucky Educational Television (KET), has died, the network announced Friday.

Hopkins spent 40 years with the network and led it for more than 17 years. She had planned to retire at the end of 2026.

"Hopkins was admired and beloved by her coworkers, board members, volunteers, and colleagues throughout the public broadcasting system. Her impact was far-reaching, and her loss will be felt for many years to come," KET's Friday statement reads.

Hopkins is survived by her mother, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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