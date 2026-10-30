Rum-infused gummies handed out at Middlesboro trunk-or-treat event, police say

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Middlesboro Police Department is investigating after alcohol-infused gummy bears were given away at a recent trunk-or-treat event.

The Tri-State Challenger League Sensory Trunk-or-Treat was held in the Middlesboro City Hall parking lot. According to organizers, it was "designed for children and young adults with disabilities."

According to police, the label on the packaging of the product — Sugarfina Sunshine Bears — showed the gummies were infused with Kasama Rum. Police said they're working to verify the product contents and address the concerns that have been reported.

Officers said the person who distributed the gummies told them she did not know the gummies were infused. Police said the individual bought the candy at Target.

The Tri-State Challenger League released a statement in response to the incident. According to the organization, the gummy bears were not distributed or approved by the league or any of its board members.

The organization said it will "implement clear rules, guidelines and safety protocols" for future events.

Tri-State Challenger League would like to address a concern regarding the gummies distributed during our Sensory Trunk-or-Treat event.



While the Challenger League organized and hosted this event, the gummies in question were distributed by an individual who independently set up at the event to hand out candy. These items were not provided, distributed, or approved by the Challenger League or any member of its board.



We sincerely apologize that this situation occurred. The safety and well-being of the children and families we serve will always be our top priority, and we understand the concerns this has raised.



Moving forward, we will implement clear rules, guidelines, and safety protocols for all individuals and businesses participating in our events. These measures will help ensure that all items distributed at future events are properly reviewed and approved.



We are grateful for the continued support of our community and remain committed to providing safe, inclusive, and enjoyable experiences for the children and families we serve.



Thank you for your understanding. Tri-State Challenger League

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