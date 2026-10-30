Survivors, advocates and law enforcement unite at Lexington vigil to combat domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Survivors, advocates and law enforcement came together to shine a light on domestic violence in Lexington.

For 10 years, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has held its domestic violence vigil to bring together the community and raise awareness.

Organizers say speaking up can help others take the first step toward getting help.

"I think it brings hope. I think it shows unity. I think it reaffirms our pledge to stay in the fight until we actually end domestic violence in Lexington," Witt said.

The night brought together law enforcement, advocates and survivors.

For one woman, the impact of domestic violence is personal. She was shot and survived the Florence shooting but lost her mother in the same attack, which she says stemmed from domestic violence.

"The effects of violence do not end when the headlines disappear. The people left behind continue to live with those consequences every single day," the survivor said.

For some survivors, moving forward started with finding the strength to leave.

"I had lost myself, my value, my voice, until something clicked, until the only choice I had was to walk away," the survivor said.

Advocates say they want survivors to know they don't have to take that step alone.

"It is something that we want to be present to say, hey, we're here to help because that is not OK," Gayla Dobson said.

At Sexual Assault Safe Space, or SASS, they provide care to victims in the hospital and they're among many local groups working to support survivors.

The Sheriff's Office says that support is there whenever someone is ready.

"If you cannot get to the courthouse, we will send a deputy to you wherever you are, and they'll take that petition electronically and submit it for that victim," Witt said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can simply text "START" to 88788.