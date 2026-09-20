Berea celebrates 30 years of Spoonbread: 'Good for community building'

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Berea's 30th annual Spoonbread Festival wrapped up Sunday with a 5K run and a showcase of classic and custom vehicles at the annual car show, capping off a three-day celebration of Appalachian culture, food and community.

Hundreds of visitors spent the weekend enjoying live music, a parade, carnival rides, hot air balloons and local vendors — all centered around one of Kentucky's most unique Appalachian dishes: spoonbread, a cornbread soufflé rooted in the region's culinary tradition.

The festival also served as a celebration of local businesses, artists and the culture of the region. Vendors and visitors said the weekend was an important opportunity to connect with the community.

Jason Spencer, co-owner of Spencer's Concessions, said the festival brings people together in a way that is increasingly rare.

"I just love, as you can look out there and see, I just love to see the families, just interacting. They're not on their cellphones. They're talking to one another, something that we've lost," Spencer said.

Visitor Ashley Stallsworth said the festival creates lasting connections between residents and local businesses.

"I think it's definitely good for just community building in general," Stallsworth said. "Like sometimes you meet people, like local businesses at the Spoonbread, and then when you need that service, you're like, 'Oh, I saw you at the Spoonbread.'" Stallsworth said.

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