Casey County Library celebrates 50 years: 'The heart of the library has been the same'

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Casey County Public Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the exact day it first opened its doors.

Throughout the celebration, staff members shared the history of the library, its bookmobile and other organizations that have helped serve the community over the years.

It all started 50 years ago in a little house that sits behind the Casey County Library. Now, 50 years later, the library continues to serve the community.

While the library looks very different today, staff say one thing has stayed the same — its focus on serving the people of Casey County.

"When it first opened, of course, it just had donations, magazines, things like that. There were no computers. There was no technology. So it's very drastic what it is today, where we do have public computers now of course. We have a lot more space, but the heart of the library has been the same across 50 years," Sammie Betler said.

Betler serves as director of the library.

In addition to the library itself, staff said they have also expanded their bookmobile, providing books to children across the county.