Man arrested for murder after body found in Clay County barn fire, troopers say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man is facing a murder charge after a body was discovered in a barn fire in Clay County on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 11 London responded to a barn fire on KY 577 near Buncomb around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 after Clay County 911 requested assistance. First responders found an unidentified man in the fire debris with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy performed the following morning identified the victim as 40-year-old Nathaniel D. Carter, of McKee, Ky.

Through the investigation, detectives located and interviewed 28-year-old Dalton S. Bowling, of Manchester, Ky. Bowling was arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation, which is being led by Detective Logan Gay, remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.