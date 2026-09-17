Person killed in crash along I-64 West near Midway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A person was killed in a crash along I-64 West in Woodford County late Thursday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened near the 61 mile marker, not far from the Midway Exit, around 11:30 a.m.

A tractor-trailer and a GMC SUV were involved in the crash, Trooper Andy Stepp said. One person in the SUV was killed.

Both westbound lanes closed for a couple of hours for accident reconstruction investigators to investigate the scene, but are now back open, Stepp said.

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