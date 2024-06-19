'I really don’t know how life is going to be without him,' sister of Laurel County teen shares

LAUREL CO., Ky (LEX 18) — A four-wheeler crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of 13-year-old Caleb Morgan. Brooke Brummett, one of Caleb’s sisters, was at work when she got a message from her sister-in-law about the accident.

“When I got there, she had told me that he had been unconscious for 30 minutes,” Brummett said. “I go to the site of the accident and from there it was confirmed that he was gone at that time.”

Morgan was with a friend, taking rides on his four-wheeler up and down Nineva Road in Laurel County.

“They were taking turns driving,” Brummett said. “At the time of the wreck, his friend was driving, and as he went to brake, he lost control of the four-wheeler and went over an embankment, and the impact broke Caleb’s neck.”

Covering Kentucky KSP still searching for 'armed and dangerous' man, female accomplice identified Kayleigh Randle

Caleb had four brothers and two sisters, and he had a connection to each one.

Brummett said, “He was my baby brother. He was my baby. He was 13. He was just a fun, bubbly, outgoing little dude. Like he was always a good time. I really don’t know how life is going to be without him.”

According to Brummett, Morgan had not had the four-wheeler for very long.

“It was actually rather new. He only had it for a couple of weeks,” she said. “He stayed on it. He loved it. Two, three o’clock in the morning he would be outside sitting on it, playing with the light bars.”

When asked what Morgan liked most about it, Brummett said, “probably just the freedom of it. Just the wind in his hair.”

Brummett shared her emotions in the moments after losing her brother.

Covering Kentucky Man involved in UK football player's murder arrested on assault charges Van Jones

“I just wanted to rip the world to shreds, like apart at the seams. It was crushing. I’m still so numb. Like I don’t think it’s really set in yet.”

In the time since, Brummett said she has heard from countless members of the community.

“He was loved by many,” she said.

Caleb Morgan’s funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at Bowling Funeral Home in London.

