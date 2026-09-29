Russell Springs community gathers to honor KSP Trooper Hayden Phillips after fatal shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — About 150 people gathered at the Russell Springs Fire Department for a vigil honoring Trooper Hayden Phillips, who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Hayden Phillips was a public servant long before he became a Kentucky State Trooper.

At the Russell Springs Fire Department, Lt. Tim Foley knew Phillips even before he joined the fire department. Phillips' father is a former volunteer firefighter, and Phillips grew up coming to the station.



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'We lost a family member': State mourns the loss of fallen KSP Trooper Hayden Phillips

"I remember when he was 5 or 6 year old coming in here and he had his little turnout gear on, he jumped right in there with everybody else, you know, so it's just, that's how I remember him," Foley said.

Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore Phillips in when he became a police officer in 2020. Thomas recalled that Phillips still had another goal — becoming a state trooper.

"Some people, uh, has got a dream and some people lives a dream and he died his dream," Thomas said.

Foley said Phillips never lost sight of that calling.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips

"He always wanted to be a police officer. He, uh, lived and died that way, so that's his legacy will always be there," Foley said.

Phillips' legacy was recognized Monday night as an estimated 150 people gathered at the fire station for a vigil. Thomas said it was a chance to recognize a man who gave everything in service of others.

"And they lost a man that would go into a burning fire to pull somebody out and only very few of them and he give his life serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Thomas said.

Thomas reflected on what Phillips represented among those who serve.

"There are a lot of heroes out there, the police department, the fire department, but people like Hayden Phillips are the real heroes are the one that died in the line of duty," Thomas said.

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Foley said Phillips' impact on the department will not be forgotten.

"He'll always have a legacy here just because I mean everybody just loved him. He was a good person," Foley said.