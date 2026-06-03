Great Crossing High School amputee track star wins two state titles in first year competing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Katie Eddington is a force to be reckoned with. The teen recently won two state titles for ambulatory adaptive athletes in discus and shot put, breaking records in both events.

Eddington also won second place in the 100 yard dash.

"It was really humbling in a way, being around different types of people and athletes going to regions and going to state was two different ball fields. Going to state it was really exciting. It was great to be there, and I was glad to be there as an amputee," said Eddington.

Eddington is a junior at Great Crossing High School. This year was her first time competing with able bodied athletes.

"It's very hard to get over the first couple steps of it being new. It's hard to do new things as an adaptive athlete, but once you get past it, the way people perceive you is never going to be in a negative way and you think it will be and it won't," said Eddington.

The teen's mom, Samantha Eddington, told LEX News that it was a joy to watch her child run.

"Track and field has always been special, because you're able to see her run, and when she ran the 100 meter at Regional's, it was a lot," said Samantha. "There's always mental challenges with being different, but once she got over that it was great. She had a great team to train with and great coaches."

Eddington plans to add the long jump and 200 meter dash to her events for her senior season.

See LEX News' previous coverage on Eddington below:

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