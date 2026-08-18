Lexington family speaking out after their son was shot during East End Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington mother is sharing her family's story after her son was shot during the East End Day community gathering on August 15. Shandreicka Smith said her family was enjoying the event when gunfire erupted.

"We were just, under the tent, enjoying the scene, chit chatting, and next thing you know we hear gunshots," Smith said.

Smith said the gathering felt like a safe space for her and her children.

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"It was a family gathering. And I feel like it was a safe place. I feel like it was a safe place for me and my children to come out and have a good time," Smith said.

When the shooting began, Smith and her family hit the ground to take cover. It was then that she realized her son, Damon, was not nearby.

"He had the look of, I'm hurt on his face, and that's when he collapsed. While I'm still laying on the ground, I heard Damon Sr. yelling, 'Someone call 911,'" Smith said.

Damon Williams Jr. described the moment he was struck.

"I ran over to my dad and I fell over, like I fell on my, on my leg," Williams said.

For Damon, it was another incident after a previous one where he fell from his e-bike on Friday, the injuries still lingering.

Meantime his mother, Shandreicka confirmed the bullet remains in her son's leg.

"The bullet is still lodged in his, into his leg," Smith said.

Despite his injuries, Smith said Damon is focused on his recovery.

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"His main focus is to get better so he can play football," Smith said.

Smith said she believes healing for the broader community starts with unity.

"I feel like we should come together as one. I, and, rebuild this, village that, that I once had when I was growing up as a child," Smith said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Damon recover and help his family with any extra expenses they may incur. You can find the link here.

