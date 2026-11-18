LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Former University of Kentucky basketball star and Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy Heshimu Kenyatta Evans was arrested on Tuesday in Lexington in connection with a domestic violence charge.

Evans was on the 98-99 Kentucky team as a team captain and served in a reserve spot for the Kentucky team that one the 1998 NCAA Championship.

He would later spending many years playing basketball overseas before becoming a sheriff's deputy earlier this year.

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