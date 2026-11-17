JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — People trying to pay their property taxes in Junction City found the doors to City Hall locked Tuesday as questions mounted about who is running the city government.

City Council member David Stevens said he received calls throughout the morning from residents who could not get inside the building.

"I've had calls all morning," Stevens said. "People trying to pay taxes, can't get in City Hall."

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Stevens said the city's website listed the offices of mayor and city clerk as vacant. A check of the city's website also showed Mayor Jim Douglas' photo was no longer displayed.

LEX News has visited Junction City Hall three times during the past month and found the doors locked each time.

Stevens said Douglas has keys to City Hall but could not be reached by council members.

"The only people that has the keys is the mayor, and we can't get in touch with him," Stevens said.

LEX News reached Douglas by phone Tuesday and asked why City Hall was closed while residents were trying to pay their property taxes.

"Why don't you call somebody that gives a damn," Douglas responded.

When told that he remains mayor through the end of the year and that residents were trying to pay their taxes, Douglas said, "I don't give a damn. I done paid mine."

Stevens accused Douglas of being vindictive following his election loss.

"If you really cared about a city, then you will, even though you lost the election, you'll still help the city out until you leave office," Stevens said.

Stevens said city leaders are now trying to determine what can legally be done to reopen City Hall and keep city services operating. He said officials have contacted the Kentucky League of Cities and law enforcement for guidance.

Stevens also said an emergency City Council meeting is being planned to discuss the situation, including whether Mayor-elect Roy Miller could take office before his term begins Jan. 1 or whether someone would need to be appointed temporarily.

Stevens said the council wants to ensure any action it takes complies with the law.

Until then, Stevens said he has a message for Douglas.

"Stop holding our city hostage, resign," Stevens said. "Be truthful about everything so we can move the city forward."