LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Longtime Junction City Mayor Jim Douglas has resigned following months of controversy, LEX News has now confirmed.

Douglas first fell into controversy after a video circulated in October, prompting members of city council to allege that Douglas had used a racial slur when referring to Boyle County Deputy Sheriff Charlie Parks.

Douglas denied using a slur, but when asked what he did say, he told LEX News' Leigh Searcy he could not remember.

"Me and Charlie Parks has been good friends for years," Douglas said at the time. "I've got a mixed granddaughter that I think the world of. I wouldn't say something like that."

PAST COVERAGE: Junction City mayor denies using racial slur in video circulating on social media

Junction City mayor denies using racial slur in video circulating on social media

On Tuesday, residents in Junction City voiced their frustrations after attempting to pay their taxes and to find City Hall closed. LEX News contacted Douglas for his response.

"Why don't you call somebody that gives a damn," Douglas responded.

He went on to say that he didn't "give a damn" that residents were trying to pay their taxes.

"I done paid mine," he said.

Douglas, who served as mayor for 18 years, lost reelection to newcomer Roy Miller earlier this month.

Mayor doesn't 'give a damn:' City Hall locked as neighbors try to pay taxes

Mayor doesn't 'give a damn:' City Hall locked as neighbors try to pay taxes

A special called meeting is set for Thursday to accept Douglas' resignation and appoint someone to fill the role until Miller takes over next year.

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