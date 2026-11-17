BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Bath County family is searching for answers after they say 50-year-old Joseph McCarty disappeared from his Salt Lick home about a week ago.

McCarty’s sister, Sarah McCarty, said she and her brother are close. She said they both have autism and that she has long helped Joseph with things he has trouble doing on his own.

“I did a lot of speaking for him,” Sarah said. “I fixed his medicine up for him weekly and day and night. I take him to his doctor visits, talked for him.”

Sarah said Joseph was at his Salt Lick home on Nov. 10 and was cooking around 3 a.m., something Sarah said was not unusual for him.

About an hour later, Sarah said their father realized Joseph was gone. But the scene he left behind did not make sense to the family.

“He just wouldn't go missing without his medicine or he'd be curled up in a ball,” Sarah said. “He couldn't function without it, you know, his cell phone, which he never left his side, on the coffee table, the sink was still running. The food was still cooking. It was like he just vanished in thin air.”

The medication Joseph left behind is now one of Sarah’s biggest concerns. She said her brother has ulcerative colitis and relies on the medication regularly.

“He also has ulcerative colitis though, which scares me because he can't go more than two days,” Sarah said.

Kentucky State Police say McCarty was last seen on Old Sand Road in Salt Lick. Police say he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a gray ball cap.

His disappearance comes as another Bath County family continues searching for Jamie Curtis. Sarah said that case has added to her concern for her brother.

“Jamie Curtis disappearance and all that. It just makes me scared for his safety,” Sarah said.

Sarah said her family plans to continue searching the area around Joseph’s home, looking for anything that could help them figure out where he went.

“That was, that was his number one thing, family, and he would never leave us hanging like that,” Sarah said.

Anyone with information about Joseph McCarty’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 8 at 606-784-4127.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv