Tip leads Lexington police to 5th arrest in deadly Cross Keys Road case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police have made a fifth arrest in connection with an August crime spree that included the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Cross Keys Road.

Jasiya J. Mock, 19, was arrested Nov. 12 on outstanding warrants related to the Aug. 29 homicide, police announced.

Hearing reveals new details in Lexington's 3-hour crime spree

Mock is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree assault.

Mock is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police said detectives used a significant tip from the public, the department's Real Time Intelligence Center and automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, during the investigation.

The case stems from a series of crimes that began in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 and ended with the fatal shooting of Kevin Villanueva, 26, on Cross Keys Road.

According to court documents, the group was accused of breaking into and stealing vehicles before driving one of the stolen vehicles to the area of Chestnut and Ohio streets. Investigators said a man and a woman were shot there and three vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Investigators said the suspects then drove to Cross Keys Road, where Villanueva was shot. Police allege the group stole a handgun Villanueva had with him before fleeing.

The getaway vehicle was later found on fire at Tates Creek Golf Course. Court documents said security footage showed members of the group changing clothes before returning to an apartment complex on Centre Parkway.

Police previously arrested Malachi Haynes, Nolan Baker and Traisan Fields in connection with the case. All three were charged in connection with Villanueva's killing. Earlier reporting indicated their cases were sent to a grand jury.

At an October preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective testified that investigators believed five suspects were involved in the crime spree. Police said one of those suspects was a juvenile who was struck in the head by gunfire during the incident. At the time of that hearing, a fifth suspect remained unidentified and at large.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

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