Judge lowers bond for man charged in Crystal Rogers' disappearance

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge has decided to lower the bond for one of the men charged in connection with the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers' ex, Brooks Houck, is charged with her murder. Joseph Lawson and his father, Steven, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Back in September, Joseph Lawson's bond was set at $500,000. His attorneys asked the judge to lower it to $50,000, arguing he couldn't afford it and said that the bond was excessive. In court last week, Lawson's attorney also said the fact that he's paraplegic lowers his flight risk and danger to the public.

In the ruling announced Monday, the judge lowered it to a cash-only $250,000 bond, the same bond amount as his father.

Lawson's attorneys also asked the judge if Lawson could wait for his trial on home incarceration. The judge did not respond to that request in the latest ruling. However, if Lawson were to post bond, the judge ruled he would have to follow a "dusk to dawn" curfew, except for employment and medical emergencies.