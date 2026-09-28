Keeneland preps for fall meet and Breeders' Cup return drawing 42,000 fans daily to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Keeneland is preparing for the start of its Fall Meet and the return of the Breeders’ Cup, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of horse racing fans to Lexington.

The fall meet begins Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 24.

Officials say preparations have been underway for months — and, in some cases, years — as Keeneland gets ready for racing fans from around the world.

Teams have been working on everything from racing operations and the track to food service, dining areas and crowd management.

“Every day is different for whichever patron is coming out, and that's the great thing about Keeneland,” said Gabby Gaudet, Keeneland’s director of communications. “You can bring your family, you can bring your friends. Whether it's your first time or your 100th time, it's always an amazing experience.”

Fans attending the Fall Meet will also see new features, including dining rooms in the new Paddock building and loge boxes available throughout the meet.

WLEX Keeneland

Meanwhile, temporary structures are being installed as Keeneland prepares to host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for the fourth time.

Organizers have added about 5,000 temporary seats, along with additional staff and volunteers, to accommodate the crowds expected for the championship event.

“So we're going to have a clash of the Titans at this year's championships,” said Dora Delgado, executive vice president and chief racing officer for the Breeders’ Cup. “We have 14 races worth $34 million. We have a World Cup, Dubai World Cup winner, a Kentucky Derby winner, and the Japan Horse of the Year coming to compete against each other in the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic.”

Delgado described the Breeders’ Cup World Championships as the “Olympics of horse racing,” saying fans are expected to have an extraordinary experience.

About 42,000 people are expected at Keeneland each day during the Breeders’ Cup.

WLEX Keeneland

The event is also expected to generate an estimated $75 million to $100 million in economic impact for Lexington.

Opening weekend of Keeneland’s Fall Meet will feature eight Breeders’ Cup-winning year-end races, adding to the excitement as the track prepares for the championship event.

General admission tickets remain available, but organizers say tickets and parking must be purchased in advance.

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