FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky transportation officials say they are ready for winter weather, with a beet-based road treatment being rolled out statewide and specialized equipment available to assist communities that become overwhelmed during a storm.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tested the beet juice-derived treatment in several counties last winter. Transportation officials said the material proved successful and will now be used across the state.

Eric Bowman, roadway weather program manager for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the agency began transitioning away from calcium chloride last year in favor of the new treatment, which he described as more environmentally friendly and less toxic.

“Overall, it’s a safer product and it can be used in cold temperatures, much in the same way calcium chloride is,” Bowman said. “So, we’re using it the same way we used calcium chloride in the past.”

While state crews are preparing for snow and ice on Kentucky’s highways, recent winters have also highlighted problems on locally maintained roads.

In Lexington, some neighborhoods dealt with hazardous road conditions for nearly two weeks following ice storms. The city has since put a new winter storm plan in place.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is prepared to assist Lexington or other communities if local crews become overwhelmed.

“We stand ready to work with Lexington. We stand ready to augment any of our communities, especially if we’ve gotten our work done and they need extra assistance,” Beshear said. “What we ask for is a good working relationship with us, and if you need help, just make sure you ask.”

Kentucky also has specialized equipment that can be deployed when additional help is needed. Trucks that are part of the state’s strike force can be sent to areas hit particularly hard by a winter storm if local crews cannot keep up with snow and ice.

