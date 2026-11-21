LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The man who was fatally shot by a Lexington police officer ran toward the officer while armed with two knives, according to Kentucky State Police.

The man was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Justin Burrows of Lexington. He died of a gunshot wound.

Lexington officers were responding to a reported robbery at a home at 4892 Ashmont Way around 4:30 p.m. Friday, troopers said.

When an officer arrived, Burrows ran from the home's garage holding two knives and moved toward the officer, who fired and killed him, according to a preliminary investigation.

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Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said earlier that only one officer fired and was not hurt, and that the officer's body camera was on at the time.

"The way they responded, looking out for each other, providing first aid to an injured subject is a testament to the professionalism of our public safety team," Weathers said of the officers and other first responders.

The officer has been placed on administrative assignment while the investigation continues, and the Lexington Police Department is also conducting its own internal review.

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation at the request of Lexington police and said they won't release more details while the case is active.

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon

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