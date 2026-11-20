LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The man who was killed in a fatal shooting involving a Lexington police officer Friday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Justin Burrows of Lexington, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Burrows died of a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said. The office classified the manner of death as a homicide resulting from an officer-involved shooting — a classification that means a death was caused by another person and is not a finding of criminal wrongdoing.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at a news conference that officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in progress in the 4800 block of Ashmont Way around 4:30 p.m.

The first officer to arrive encountered a man armed with knives who presented an "immediate threat," Weathers said. The officer fired their duty weapon, striking the man.

Only one officer fired a weapon, and that officer was not injured, the chief said. The officer and other responding officers rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weathers said the officer's body-worn camera was activated at the time, in keeping with department policy.

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As with all officer-involved shootings, the case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, Weathers said. The department's Public Integrity Unit will also conduct an internal review, and the officer who fired will be placed on administrative assignment.

Weathers praised the response from officers and other first responders.

"The way they responded, looking out for each other, providing first aid to an injured subject is a testament to the professionalism of our public safety team," he said.

When asked whether anyone was inside a home at the time of the shooting, Weathers declined to comment, saying that would be part of the investigation.

Weathers said the information available was limited because the investigation is active.

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon

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