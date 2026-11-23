LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington activist who's walking 100 miles to raise awareness for his annual coat drive still has a few days left to go.

Devine Carama is braving the cold through Wednesday as he shares a simple message: every Kentucky kid who needs one deserves a brand-new coat.

This year is the 13th annual "A Coat to Keep the Cold Away" youth coat drive, and while this year's walk may look slightly different, Carama says the need is still here.

He started walking Sunday morning in Salyersville, but due to limited walking space and lights on the Mountain Parkway, he rerouted his expedition to Lexington.

WLEX Devine Carama

His goal: averaging 20 to 25 miles daily in the city, raising both awareness and $20,000.

"We want to inspire these kids, not just give them a coat, but a brand-new coat, let them know, that they are valued," he told LEX News Monday.

Carama says Believing in Forever, Inc. provide about 2,500 brand-new coats for kids in Eastern and Central Kentucky annually.

Just like many families facing increasing financial strain, he says he knows what it's like to not have a new coat in the budget.

"You look at this year, gas prices were crazy at the top of the year," he said. "Inflation is still out of control. The price of everything has increased."

Carama says he's received encouragement every step of the way. On Facebook, he posted a Lexington police officer stopped Monday to check in on him, the boost he needed as he logs each mile.

"Toys are great, but we feel like every kid deserves a coat that needs one," he said.

Here are ways you can help, according to Carama's Facebook page.

