Police: 2 dead after Tuesday morning shooting at Nelson County home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at a home on Harley Drive left two people dead.

According to the department, officers responded to the home located five miles north of Bardstown just after 8 a.m.

When they arrived, the located two adult victims, a male and female. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates that the shooting is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

"To protect the integrity of an active inquiry, the identities of the deceased and specific circumstances will be withheld pending family notification and further development," the department said.