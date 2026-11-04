Kentucky woman accused of strangling high school football player during game

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman is accused of strangling a Wayne County high school football player from behind during a game, the Monticello Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said 36-year-old Kayla Barrett, of East Bernstadt, was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened Oct. 30 during the Wayne County vs. North Laurel game.

According to police, the player was allegedly choked from behind by the suspect during the game. Investigators said the player was taken to the Wayne County Emergency Room for evaluation of injuries.

Barrett was charged with Strangulation 2nd Degree and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

"High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation," the Monticello Police Department said. "While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or spectators."

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