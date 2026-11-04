Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Incumbent Rep. Brett Guthrie wins reelection in US House District 2

Brett Guthrie, Frank Pallone
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., chairman of the House Subcommittee on Health, joined by House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-N.J., goes before the House Rules Committee to advance a bill to end the requirement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers coming to the U.S., at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Brett Guthrie, Frank Pallone
Posted
and last updated
Add LEX 18 News as a Google Preferred Source

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Representative and incumbent Brett Guthrie has been re-elected to the state's second Congressional District and will continue to represent Kentuckians in 20 counties.

Guthrie was first elected to the seat in 2008. The race marked the first campaign for his opponent, Democratic nominee Megan Wingfield.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

🗳️ Kentucky Elections Coverage

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18