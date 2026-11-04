Incumbent Rep. Brett Guthrie wins reelection in US House District 2

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Representative and incumbent Brett Guthrie has been re-elected to the state's second Congressional District and will continue to represent Kentuckians in 20 counties.
Guthrie was first elected to the seat in 2008. The race marked the first campaign for his opponent, Democratic nominee Megan Wingfield.
This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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