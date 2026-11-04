Linda Gorton wins reelection in race for Lexington mayor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Linda Gorton will continue to serve as the mayor of Lexington following her election win Tuesday.
Gorton was first elected in 2018, prior to which she served on the city's council for nearly two decades.
Gorton faced newcomer Raquel Carter in the election.
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