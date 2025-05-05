Laurel County Chief of Police Bobby Day releases statement regarding deadly Vanzant Road shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Acting Laurel County Chief of Police Bobby Day has released a statement regarding the deadly December 2024 Vanzant Road shooting, in which 61-year-old Doug Harless was shot and killed.

In the statement, Day said that the department has been in contact with Kentucky State Police, who have performed a "thorough and detailed investigation" since the shooting.

"This has included numerous interviews, the submission of physical evidence for forensic testing, and consultation of the Medical Examiner," he said. "At this stage, much of that work has been completed."

Review of test results, forensic findings, interviews and a finalized autopsy are also underway.

"It’s important to understand that while we recognize the community’s desire for answers, the timeliness of the results is second to their completeness and accuracy," Day said. "The ultimate goal is an investigation that is clear, thorough, and fully representative of the facts."

Following the investigation, findings will be submitted to the "appropriate prosecuting attorney" and if deemed warranted, "the matter will then be presented to a grand jury for review and consideration," he went on to say.

Read the full statement here:

Acting Police Chief Bobby Day has spoken with the Kentucky State Police, which has stated that a thorough and detailed investigation has been underway since the incident. This has included numerous interviews, the submission of physical evidence for forensic testing, and consultation of the Medical Examiner. At this stage, much of that work has been completed.



Currently, investigators are carefully reviewing all test results, forensic findings, and the finalized autopsy report alongside the full body of facts gathered. This also includes hours of recorded interviews that must be reviewed, transcribed, and properly memorialized within the investigative report. It’s important to understand that while we recognize the community’s desire for answers, the timeliness of the results is second to their completeness and accuracy. The ultimate goal is an investigation that is clear, thorough, and fully representative of the facts.



This is precisely why the Kentucky State Police, an agency independent of the London Police Department, was tasked with handling this investigation by our agency. Their role is to conduct a fair, impartial, and professional review of all the circumstances involved.



Once this review is complete, the findings will be submitted to the appropriate prosecuting attorney. If deemed warranted, the matter will then be presented to a grand jury for review and consideration. We remain committed to seeing this process through with the seriousness, fairness, and objectivity it demands.



The statement comes as former Police Chief Jerry Hollon, who served in the position at the time of the shooting,resigned last week.

Harless was shot and killed after London Police entered his home and attempted to serve a search warrant in late December 2024. Investigation revealed that police were serving a warrant on the home located at 489 Vanzant; however, Harless's home was located at 511 Vanzant.

Read the full timeline of the shooting and the events leading up to it here.

