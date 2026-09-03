Lexington community holds candlelight vigil following Nepal flooding tragedy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Following the devastating flooding in Nepal that has killed at least 1,100 people and left another 3,900 missing, the Nepalese community of Lexington came together on Wednesday night to hold a candlelight vigil and raise money for the impacted.

Held at the Non-Resident Nepali Association's Kentucky Chapter, the vigil started on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Bharatiya Temple and Cultural Center.

Experts believe the disaster happened when a glacial collapse in the Himalayas sent rock, ice, and meltwater down into the valley's below. The surge of rivers led to homes, buildings, roads, and bridges being washed away.

Satish Phattarai, the secretary for the Non-Resident Nepali Association's Kentucky Chapter, says that the group hoped the vigil would be like a condolence to those lost. "Tell them like to rest in peace for all of them and to give the strength to all the families," Phattarai explained.

He added that though Kentucky is far from Nepal, at times like these they feel the spiritual impact.

The group is running a fundraiser for those impacted by the floods. You can find more information here or by scanning the QR code below.

Non-Resident Nepali Association's Kentucky Chapter

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