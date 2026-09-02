Judge keeps $1 million bond for man charged in deadly Herrington Lake boat crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Mercer County man charged in a fatal July boating crash on Herrington Lake pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 19 criminal charges, while a judge denied his request for a reduced bond.

Cody Casey, 35, appeared virtually in Mercer Circuit Court from the Woodford County Detention Center for his arraignment before Judge Whitney Johns.

Casey faces charges including manslaughter, assault, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to render aid in connection with a July 4 crash that left 25-year-old Nazar Svintolzelskiy dead. Authorities allege Casey was operating a boat involved in a collision with a pontoon carrying multiple members of Svintolzelskiy's family.

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According to a civil lawsuit filed by the victim's family, Casey was driving recklessly, speeding and performing "donuts" on the lake before his boat crashed into the family's pontoon. The lawsuit alleges several people were injured in the collision, including Svintolzelskiy's father, who suffered life-altering injuries.

During Wednesday's hearing, Casey's attorney waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on all charges.

Defense attorney Brandon Marshall asked the court to reduce Casey's $1 million bond.

"Mr. Casey has no criminal history apart from traffic violations," Marshall told the court. "He has long-standing ties in the community. There's no history of violence, weapons, domestic violence. He's not mentally ill."

Marshall suggested Casey could be placed on home incarceration at his parents' residence while awaiting trial.

Judge Johns denied the request, citing the nature of the charges against Casey. However, the judge told the defense it could seek a separate bond hearing to revisit the issue.

Casey remains jailed on the $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.

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