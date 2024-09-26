Watch Now
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department interim executive director announces resignation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Interim Executive Director Jack Cornett has announced his resignation.

According to Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the health department, Cornett’s resignation is effective Oct. 11.

The health department’s search for a commissioner has lasted for 16 months. Cornett has served as interim since Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins, who served three months in the position, was fired in April 2023.

Prior to that, Dr. Joel McCullough was hired in December 2021 but resigned in July 2022.

