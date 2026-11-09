Lexington man arrested in armed sexual assault investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after Lexington police say a person was sexually assaulted at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Lexington police said officers responded around 3:24 a.m. Nov. 8 to a hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way following a report of a sexual assault.

According to an arrest citation, the victim reported that a man displayed a firearm and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was eventually able to get away, and police were called.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Drew B. Mullannix.

According to the citation, investigators reviewed surveillance video and said a distinctive neck tattoo helped them identify Mullannix. Police then compared the surveillance footage with Mullannix's driver's license photograph.

Investigators also obtained surveillance video from a nearby business showing a vehicle matching one registered to Mullannix, according to the citation. Police said the vehicle was also captured by an automated license plate reader, or ALPR, before the reported assault.

The citation says investigators collected a bloody tissue Mullannix is accused of throwing away at the scene. Police said the tissue was collected for additional DNA testing.

Lexington police said the department's Real Time Intelligence Center and ALPR technology assisted in the investigation, along with Kentucky State Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Mullannix was arrested on a Fayette County warrant and charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Court documents list a $100,000 secured bond.

Mullannix is being held at the Scott County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.