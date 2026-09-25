Lexington residents encouraged to weigh in on proposed data center rules before survey closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington residents have one more day to provide feedback on proposed zoning regulations for data centers as city leaders continue reviewing how such facilities could operate within Fayette County.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council is reminding residents that a community survey focused on data centers will close Saturday. The survey is available through the city's public engagement website and is intended to gather input as council members consider updates to local zoning rules.

Council leaders say the feedback will help inform discussions about where data centers could be located and what regulations may be appropriate for the facilities.

Data centers are large buildings that house computer servers and networking equipment used to store and process digital information. Communities across the country have been grappling with how to regulate the facilities because of concerns related to land use, energy consumption, water usage, noise and economic development.

The survey was launched earlier this month as part of the council's effort to gather public input before considering potential zoning changes.

In addition to the online survey, the Urban County Council has scheduled a special public meeting on Oct. 6. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Center, located at 200 East Main St., and will provide an opportunity for residents to offer feedback in person.

Residents can complete the survey through the city's public engagement website at Engage.LexingtonKY.gov/DataCenters before it closes.